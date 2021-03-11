Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby girl on 11th January 2021, amid much anticipation since they announced the pregnancy last year. They named her Vamika and the new mommy often shares glimpses of her in Instagram stories. Today as Vamika turns two-month-old, Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of their little celebration at home! She shared a picture of a yummy-looking, half-cut cake and it is cuteness overload! Take a look:

"Happy 2 months to us!" Anushka wrote over the blue-sky-themed cake with clouds and rainbows on it along with two cute candles! The cream-covered cake looked like a decadent blueberry one from inside and we can't get over the little stars all over it. The pastel-coloured rainbow is definitely stealing the show here, don't you agree? We are sure Vamika must've loved such an adorable cake from her mother.

Anushka and Virat announced the name of their first child last month and expressed how Vamika has "taken their love, presence and gratitude as a way of life to a whole new level," says Anushka's Instagram post. Virat also gave a glimpse of their baby girl recently as he took to Instagram to wish the two women in his life a happy women's day.

Here's wishing Vamika a very happy two-month birthday!