Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Started New Year 2021 With 'Sugar High'

We all entered New Year 2021 with joyous celebrations. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma began hers in the perfect way - being high on sweetness from some sugary delights. Anushka Sharma posted a picture on Instagram stories, showing a large spread of sweet desserts and wrote "Starting new year on a high - sugar high". On the table, we can see some drool-worthy sweet treats like what looks like pancakes topped with chocolates, halwa-like dessert, barfi-like sweet, a fudgy cake splayed with chocolate layer and chocolate eclairs.





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated New Year's Eve over a lavish dinner with Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic and other friends. Virat Kohli shared a lovely picture of the get-together on his Insagram handle and wrote: "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021," The dinner table looked pretty, decorated with lots of flowery arrangement. Wine accompanied the dinner spread.

Hardik Pandya also shared the picture from the New Year-special intimate dinner and captioned it with: "A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe. Happy new year to you all."





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child soon. We hope this new year brings them lots of happiness.









