Actress Anushka Sharma has a penchant for all things food and we have seen this several times in the past. The diva leaves no opportunity untapped to enjoy the food she truly loves. Whether it is comfort food or home-cooked meals, indulgent treats or simply a cup of coffee - there is so much on Anushka Sharma's radar when it comes to food. Recently, she let us into a simple home-cooked meal that she enjoyed on Wednesday afternoon. Wondering what it was? Take a look and see for yourself:

The weekday lunch that Anushka Sharma enjoyed was nothing but a simple plate of rice paired with a classic aloo sabzi. The unusual pairing actually looked quite satisfying and delicious. "Simplicity," she captioned the photo along with a pinched fingers emoji. What better way to enjoy a weekday lunch than with rice, right?

This is not the only food indulgence we have seen from Anushka Sharma in the past. Recently, she was in London with her husband Virat Kohli where she enjoyed walking around the city while sipping her favourite cup of coffee. Meanwhile, the duo also enjoyed a wholesome meal at a Michelin-star restaurant. The photos of their meal were much appreciated by fans and foodies. Click here to read more about this story.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2019. She will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', a sports drama based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.