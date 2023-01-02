Anushka Sharma, an actress and producer, has frequently won our hearts with her culinary indulgences. From indulging in a variety of regional delicacies to simply devouring the snack alongside her evening brew, Anushka and her stories have left us slurping on many occasions. She continued the custom by giving us a sneak peek of how she rang in the new year 2023. And believe us when we say it was everything healthy and delicious. She began the day with a hot cup of black coffee and a healthy dessert, according to her Instagram story. "Starting the year on a healthy note," she captioned the photo. Take a look at the following story.





Also Read: 5 Weight-Loss Friendly Desserts Ready in 15 Minutes

This is not the first-time actress-producer Anushka has shared her love of coffee. Every now and then, she shares a picture of her cuppa along with some delicious food. As she frequently gives us glimpses of her exercise regimen and foodie adventures, the actor is very motivated to continue on her health journey. We frequently see her eating nutritious dishes from various cuisines. For instance, we couldn't help but slurp when the diva decided to gorge herself on Kolkata's famous jhalmuri. Read about it here.

Anushka Sharma is an ardent supporter of healthy and clean eating, and she has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to a better planet and environment. Her many food stories all point to cruelty-free and sustainable diets. What are your favourite Anushka Sharma food moments from the past year? Please let us know in the comments section below.