A few days back, a video showing the inspiring story of a 10-year-old boy in Delhi's Tilak Nagar took the internet by storm. Jaspreet Singh had lost his father to a disease, and his mother had left him. The video shows how the child now runs a chicken roll stall to earn a living and support himself and his 14-year-old sister. In the comments, many people applauded his spirit and efforts (Click here to read the full story). After hearing his plight, several celebrities and politicians have now pledged to support him.

One of the most recent instances is that of business tycoon Anand Mahindra. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Jaspreet's story and offer to help with his education. He wrote, "Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn't suffer. I believe he's in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra Foundation team will explore how we can support his education."







Before that, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had posted about Jaspreet on his Instagram stories. He was also concerned about the child's education, and that of his sister. As per PTI, the actor shared a news report about the boy and wrote, "With a smile on his face, he's facing life ahead and all that will come with it... I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father's work within 10 days of his passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister's education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know". PTI also reported that Jaspreet runs the food cart with his 19-year-old cousin Gurmukh Singh. He had lost his father to brain tuberculosis last month.

