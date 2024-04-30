A Facebook user's post about his father's 'retirement' from the "Kirana" business has won many hearts online. Waheed Momin took to Facebook on the day his father decided to step down from the business, mentioning that "he was still not ready for the same." He penned a long caption explaining that his father first rented the space currently being used for his shop 33 years ago. He also added that the "Mastermind" behind the business "was obviously my Ammi." Waheed went on to explain some of the sacrifices and consistent efforts over three decades that his father put in to make a living. His hard work also enabled his son to get a "proper education" without having to take loans.





He wrote, "Because of my parents' hard work and because of this shop I could complete my education without any financial crisis and without borrowing a single penny from any person or bank. He used to run this shop daily from 9 am to 11 pm with only 2 days leave per year for celebrating two Eids. I also used to work there till 9th std after school time and I still remember rates of many kirana items during that period."

Waheed has mixed feelings about his father's "retirement". He clarifies, "Feeling both sad and happy as I would have definitely continued and have expanded this business nicely in a modern way if my parents had not given me proper education." As per Waheed's Facebook profile, he is currently working as a Consultant Neurologist in Aurangabad. He feels sad because his father liked doing his work.

Towards the end, Waheed wrote that he hopes his father "enjoys his retirement and leisure time and takes care of his health which he has always ignored for us."











The post has received more than 3K likes on Facebook. In the comments, many people left best wishes for Waheed's father. They also applauded him for sharing the story. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Indeed.....your father deserves a salute and what's a greater thing is that you are still attached to your roots."





"Fantastic Job they did & you make them proud..."





"Great feeling Waheed. Your down-to-earth nature. Your father's hard work and struggle and your passion for higher education, and helping society have given rewarding results. All the best to your father, and wish you all the best for your career."





"What a journey! Uncle, good luck for the second inning."





"You are very lucky that you got them as your parents. I still remember Uncle coming to school. Now it will be a happy and resting time for your parents. God bless. Lots of best wishes.





What do you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

