Did you know that people coming all the way to the iconic Coliseum, in Rome, used to snack on grapes, figs and melons? Can't believe it, right? Neither can we. Well, it is true. As per a year-long study of the drainage system, it was found that spectators used to relish fruits, olives and nuts. The team of archaeologists found traces of olive and nuts along with fig, melons and grapes seeds during the study, which began in January, reported the news agency Reuters.

The archaeologists were tasked to clear 70 metres (approx.) of drains and sewers under the 2,000-year-old stone amphi-theatre.

Also Read: Do You Know Why Is It Called Chicken '65'? Video Reveals Interesting Fact

Dr Jo Ball, from the University of Liverpool, Archaeology, shared a picture of the findings on Twitter earlier this year. Here, we can see the seeds kept in a glass box. The note attached to it read, “A selection of fruit seeds, stones, and pits recovered from the drainage system of the Colosseum in #Rome, remains of the snacks eaten by #Roman spectators watching the games in the arena up to 1900 years ago #RomanArchaeology.”

Back then, please were curious to know more about the seeds. A person asked, “Any ID on what specific fruits/nuts these are? Curious to know what the big pits are from.”

To this, a user said, “Walnuts, Almonds, Pistachio, Hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, Cashews and maybe pine nuts.”

Some wanted to know if the seeds can bear fruits.

The archaeologists also found traces of bones belonging to bears and big cats, the report added. It is believed that bears and big cars were used to fight or as prey in hunting games. Apart from these, 50 bronze coins from the late Roman period and silver coins from 170-171 AD were found.

Speaking about the findings, Alfonsina Russo, Director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, said that it has "deepen our understanding of the experience and habits of those who came to this place during the long days dedicated to the performances".