Did you know that people coming all the way to the iconic Coliseum, in Rome, used to snack on grapes, figs and melons? Can't believe it, right? Neither can we. Well, it is true. As per a year-long study of the drainage system, it was found that spectators used to relish fruits, olives and nuts. The team of archaeologists found traces of olive and nuts along with fig, melons and grapes seeds during the study, which began in January, reported the news agency Reuters.
The archaeologists were tasked to clear 70 metres (approx.) of drains and sewers under the 2,000-year-old stone amphi-theatre.
Also Read: Do You Know Why Is It Called Chicken '65'? Video Reveals Interesting Fact
Dr Jo Ball, from the University of Liverpool, Archaeology, shared a picture of the findings on Twitter earlier this year. Here, we can see the seeds kept in a glass box. The note attached to it read, “A selection of fruit seeds, stones, and pits recovered from the drainage system of the Colosseum in #Rome, remains of the snacks eaten by #Roman spectators watching the games in the arena up to 1900 years ago #RomanArchaeology.”
A selection of fruit seeds, stones, & pits recovered from the drainage system of the Colosseum in #Rome, remains of the snacks eaten by #Roman spectators watching the games in the arena up to 1900 years ago #RomanArchaeologypic.twitter.com/qrSSRQUIYB— Dr Jo Ball (@DrJEBall) July 2, 2022
Back then, please were curious to know more about the seeds. A person asked, “Any ID on what specific fruits/nuts these are? Curious to know what the big pits are from.”
To this, a user said, “Walnuts, Almonds, Pistachio, Hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, Cashews and maybe pine nuts.”
Walnuts, Almonds, Pistachio, Hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, Cashews and maybe pine nuts.— Melisa Smith (@lockdownRose) July 3, 2022
Some wanted to know if the seeds can bear fruits.
Are any of these still germinable ?— Sal E. Zaïd, Ph.D. (@izaids) July 3, 2022
Any plans on growing the peaches? I wonder how sweet they must be, can't go more organic than those.— Claudia O. (@claudiayosorio) July 3, 2022
The archaeologists also found traces of bones belonging to bears and big cats, the report added. It is believed that bears and big cars were used to fight or as prey in hunting games. Apart from these, 50 bronze coins from the late Roman period and silver coins from 170-171 AD were found.
Speaking about the findings, Alfonsina Russo, Director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, said that it has "deepen our understanding of the experience and habits of those who came to this place during the long days dedicated to the performances".