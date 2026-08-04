While most teenagers spend their free time scrolling through Instagram, playing video games, or hanging out with friends after school, a 13-year-old Mumbai boy is busy running a beverage brand that has become a viral sensation. At the age when most children are focused on homework and hobbies, Kiaan is serving thick, cold cocoa and cold coffee, capturing the attention of food lovers across the city.





The young entrepreneur, with his venture, Coco Cartel, has won over customers with its rich, indulgent beverages available in unique flavours like Biscoff, Oreo, and Nutella, all starting at around Rs 100. What began as an ambitious idea has quickly transformed into one of Mumbai's most talked-about beverage brands.





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During a conversation with Curly Tales , the 13-year-old founder revealed how he first got the idea of starting his own business. “I am 13 years old, and my school vacations are going on, so I thought, instead of spending my time playing, why don't I start a business?”





The Class 7 student shared, “When I was 10, I went to A1 Cold Coco, and when I drank their coco, I really liked it. I thought, "Why is it not in Mumbai?" At that moment, he knew that he wanted to start his own coco business.

Kiaan's parents also shared their thoughts on the business. “When he told us in the beginning that he wanted to do something like this, we didn't take him seriously. We thought he was just passing time in a day or two,” Kiaan's father said. “I always tell him that you don't need to go today; let's take a day off, but he is the one who basically takes his dad, and he's like, ‘Let's go.'" His mother added.





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From planning flavours to serving customers himself, Kiaan's dedication is top shelf. He operates out of a car boot setup on Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West from Monday to Sunday. His Coco Cartel is also available on Swiggy for online orders.