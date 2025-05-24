Culinary traditions in the world reflect the rich tapestry of culture, history, and geography. For example, Japan's tea ceremony shows the country's hospitality and deep-rooted values. Meanwhile, the coffee ceremony in Ethiopia is a ritualistic practice where coffee is brewed in a pot called a jebena. Along similar lines, Australia's unconventional celebratory custom is 'shoey', which is drinking alcohol, usually beer, from a shoe. Yes, you read that right. The tradition recently came into the spotlight after Western Australian MP Kyle McGinn concluded his farewell speech at the parliament by executing this act.





In his valedictory speech in the Parliament of Western Australia on May 21, 2025, Kyle McGinn said, "There was only one way to do it. And I am used to getting told off. So we might as well get this over and done with. But I would like to say to the members and the constituents across WA, thank you for two fantastic terms. Cheers." He then cracked open a beer can, took his shoe that he had already placed on the table before beginning his speech, poured the drink into the footwear and chugged it. Soon after, several other parliamentary members broke into applause.

Watch the video here:

More About The 'Shoey' Tradition

Australia is most closely associated with the shoey tradition in modern times, particularly in motorsport and pop culture. Historically, drinking from a shoe has appeared in various forms in early 20th-century Europe, where it was sometimes seen as a symbol of revelry. In German military folklore, drinking from a boot was considered good luck.





In Australia, Daniel Ricciardo, a Formula 1 driver, popularised shoey by drinking champagne from his racing shoe on the podium after races. While entertaining to some, others view this tradition as unhygienic.