Indian-origin chef Depinder Chhibber, who wowed audiences with her culinary skills in MasterChef Australia Season 13, recently made a comeback on the show in its ongoing 17th season. The Delhi-born contestant has been showcasing the rich and diverse flavours of India on the international stage. In the latest episode, Depinder whipped up a classic street food dish from her hometown, Delhi. Can you guess what it was? None other than Raj Kachori. She prepared all the components of the dish at her kitchen station and assembled it in front of the judges.

Depinder begins by poking a hole in the kachori. She then adds some boiled or steamed moong sprouts inside, followed by a serving of spiced potatoes and chickpeas. The next step is to pour in spiced curd, which is topped with sweet tamarind and green chutney. She adds a bit more curd to the dish and also uses it to decorate the outer layer of the kachori, followed by drizzles of red and green chutneys. For the final touch, she garnishes the kachori with Kashmiri chilli, pomegranate arils and a sprinkle of sev. The judges described Raj Kachori as "seamlessly chaotic", "lovely", and "wonderful". The dish even got her the name - "Queen of Raj Kachori" - from the judges.





Watch the full viral video here:

Depinder Chhibber also shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram and showcased the glorious dish. In the caption, she wrote, "Raj Kachori - Undoubtedly this dish captivates the essence of street food in my hometown, New Delhi, also one of my personal favourites. Extremely technical to create and construct (the wonderful artisans who work on the streets in Delhi make it look so easy, respect), delicious and an absolute flavour bomb! I could write a book on it."

Raj Kachori is a popular Indian street food, featuring a crispy, hollow puri filled with a variety of savoury and tangy ingredients. Believed to have originated in the city of Bikaner, Rajasthan, this delicacy has gained popularity across North India.





For those unfamiliar, “Raj” in Hindi means “royal” or “grand,” reflecting the rich and indulgent stuffing inside the kachori. It is typically topped with generous amounts of yoghurt, spices, cilantro chutney, sweet tamarind chutney, sev and pomegranate arils – creating a true explosion of flavours. Click here for an easy and quick recipe for raj kachori.