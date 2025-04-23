Videos of foreigners tasting Indian street food often go viral for different reasons. Recently, a fun reel showing a vlogger enjoying vada pav on the streets of Mumbai took Instagram by storm. The clip was shared by the popular content creator duo, Nick and Carrie. Nick is originally from India, while Carrie is from Hong Kong. It wasn't just the fact that she relished this spicy treat that grabbed many eyeballs online - it was also how she decided to place her order. The video begins with the text on the screen stating, "My girlfriend's first time trying vada pav on the street." Two other friends are seen accompanying the couple on their foodie quest.





Carrie insists on ordering the vada pav. Nick and Carrie both call out to the vendor, calling him "Bhaiya." She then proceeds to ask him to give her a vada pav in slightly broken Marathi, saying, "Bhau, mala vada pav dya na?" Her friends burst into laughter around her. She asks them if she said it right. Nick asks her how she knew the words. She simply declares, "I Googled it." This leads to a fresh bout of laughter. In the meantime, they check if the vendor understood her order. It seemed he did because he held up one vada pav towards them. Nick marvels, "He's so quick!" Carrie excitedly takes the snack in her hand and bites into it.

"It's so good," she says after tasting it. Nick asks her, "What's the difference between hotel vada pav and street vada pav?" Indicating the one in her hand, she states, "This is way better! 10/10." Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has won many hearts online. Several people found Carrie's voice, accent and words quite adorable. Read some of the comments below:





"She really sounds cute every time she speaks."





"The way she said 'I GOOGLED IT' was so cute."





"We would love to hear Marathi from you and Carrie. Love from Mumbai."





"Real difference is spice."





"Thanks for doing this the right way."





"Wowww impressive."





"That vada pav wala is next dolly chai wala."





"Definitely wasn't his first Rodeo. Looks like other foreigners have done the same thing. He now knows what they want."





