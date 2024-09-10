Have you ever wondered how fresh the produce you buy at a supermarket is? At certain stores in Sweden and Germany, you can get some of the freshest veggies ever - because they are grown inside the supermarket itself. Yes, you read that right! A recent reel showcasing this unique feature went viral on Instagram and has received a lot of interest from users. In the video by Ben Brown and Ciara Doyle (@goingreenmedia), the digital creators give us a glimpse of one such farm inside a Swedish supermarket.

The caption of the post states, "This solution requires zero food miles, uses 99% less water, and the veggies are able to retain the highest nutritional content." The video also revealed that it takes just a few weeks for the veggies to be ready for consumption after the seeds are planted. These unique farms are by Swegreen, and the digital creators explain that they can be customised according to the size of the supermarket. The digital creators clarify that "this model can't grow everything, and we don't want it to replace small independent farms. This is just a great solution for crops that have a short shelf-life like lettuce, herbs, and greens." Watch the complete video below:







The video has received 2 million views so far. In the comments, people had a lot to say about this unique concept. While some applauded the idea, others were not convinced and expressed a preference for "natural" methods. Several users were worried about the lack of sunlight, to which the vloggers replied, "This is probably 5% of the diversity of vegetables people will eat. It could never replace the majority of crops, which as we agree need sunlight and air". Take a look at some of the other reactions below:





"This is absolutely amazing. While not a full answer for issues in our food industry, a huge step in the right direction!! More of this and it'll lead the path to even better solutions in our food industry!!"





"Makes sense for Sweden because of the cold winters a few months. Lettuce would need to travel quite a distance. I've eaten hydrophobic tomatoes grown in a farm store in Canada. They do taste different, watery."





"This is outstanding! Tremendous work."





"That's actually so smart. Because food immediately starts losing nutritional value once it's harvested too, so having it harvested in store is awesome."





"This isn't meant to replace traditional farming! However it's a step in the right direction especially in food deserts, areas where global warming has hurt crop sustainability, & hopefully will become lower cost so that lower-income areas have this as an alternative to preservative foods. I love this type of work!"





What did you think about this idea? Let us know in the comments below.





