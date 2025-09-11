Almost every food lover has a soft spot for momos. Believed to have originated in Tibet, the steaming hot dumplings have now been adopted by people across the world as their own. And guess what? Just like the rest of us, our favourite celebrities also love these delicious pockets of savoury delight. Recently, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann Sethi, sons of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, embarked on an exciting adventure in Haldwani to find the best momos in town. They were joined by Aaryamann's fiancee, actress Yogita Bihani. Ayushmaan shared a glimpse of their foodie escapade on Instagram.





The video begins with the trio looking for a momo street stall in Haldwani. Ayushmaan mentioned that YouTuber Saurav Joshi suggested they visit the Momo Junction shop near Woodpecker.

After walking for a few minutes, the group finally reached the stall and ordered multiple plates of vegetarian and paneer momos. Next, they tried some soya chaap, paneer shawarma and orange drinks.





Watch the video here:

Back in May, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann Sethi celebrated Mother's Day with their mom, Archana Puran Singh. They surprised her with a box of assorted pastries, which included a serving each of pain au chocolat, cinnamon roll, almond croissant and a chocolate croissant.





To make it even more special, the siblings gifted Archana her favourite mangoes, freshly picked from their garden. Overjoyed, Archana hugged her sons, thanking them for the lovely surprise. The heartfelt gesture was accompanied by a sweet side note that read, "Best Maa in the world." Read the full story here.

We expect more foodie adventures from Ayushmaan and Aaryamann Sethi.