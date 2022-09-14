Birthdays are all about cake. It gives us all the perfect opportunity to dig into the creamy delight and excuse ourselves for derailing from our diet. As Ayushmann Khurrana turs a year older today (September 14, 2022), he rang in the day last night with wife Tahira Kashyap. Thanks to brother Aparshakti Khurana, we got a glimpse of the intimate midnight birthday celebration where Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen cutting a drool-worthy cake with Tahira Kashyap standing on his side. Aparshakti posted the picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Baddayy Ayush Bhaiya," along with a heart emoji.





Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday cake looks every bit delicious. It seems to be a mille-feuille cake with chocolate and pasty layering, topped with a thick layer of chocolate and red-coloured icing of flowers. The cake design gives it away that Ayushmann loves food. How? Look at the fondant decorations shaped in the form of burger and donuts perched on the top of his birthday cake.





Here's the picture of Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday cake:

(Also read: 'All Organic': Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals The Secret Behind His Lean Torso With A Bathroom Selfie)

Aparshakti Khurana Instagram story

Mille-feuille may not be a very popular choice for birthday cakes but we know for a fact that it tastes great. It is a Napoleon puff pastry dessert layered with pastry cream. It offers a hearty combination of crunch and cream.





Want to get a taste of this amazing dessert? Try this recipe of blueberry mille-feuille pastry. You can even Indianise this pastry with this recipe of mille feuille of rasmalai and coconut cream.





Year after year, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday with some fascinating cakes. Last year, he cut a golden cake decorated with fondant flowers and pearls. The birthday message on the cake read - 'Dreamgirl ko Andha Dhun Badhai Ho'! Click here to see. The year before that, his towering birthday cake was made by a 13-year-old, but it looked fantastic with layers of cream and chocolate. Take a look here.





(Also read : Explained! Ayushmann Khurrana Tells Us How To Eat Sweets)







On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in 'An Action Hero' and 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday.