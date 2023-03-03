Street food items can be one of the best ways to explore the culinary scene in the country. Don't you agree? And, not many would disagree that the northern part of India is one of the hubs for mouth-watering street food items. So much so that even singer B Praak couldn't stop himself from trying out some super enticing street food delicacies when he went to Uttar Pradesh. At least, his social media updates conveyed that he recently visited UP. Well, what did he try? Lip-smacking khasta puri aloo! Well, he shared a glimpse of his indulgence on Instagram and made us slurp. We saw crispy deep-fried puffed-up puris served with a flavourful preparation of aloo and chickpeas curry. The dishes were served in traditional donas. For the caption, he wrote, "Khasta poori aloo," with heart-eye emojis. For the unversed, this epic food combo is very popular in the North and it's served in every nook and corner of various North Indian cities.

(Also Read: 5 Uttar Pradesh's Famous Chaat Recipes Every Street Food Lover Must Try)





If B Praak's food diaries made you drool, we are sure you'll be delighted to know about other street food items from Uttar Pradesh. If you want to dive into something similar, take a look at the five delicious recipes below:

1) Puri Aloo

Deep-fried pooris and flavourful aloo ki sabzi have been our favourite since childhood. It is also one of those food combinations that makes you nostalgic about childhood. Find the recipe here.

2) Khasta kachori

Mathura and Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, are the go-to places for finger-licking kachoris. However, you can also try making it in the comfort of your home. Prepare these delicious kachoris stuffed with a scrumptious lentil mixture. Recipe here.





(Also Read: Uttar Pradesh To Have Dedicated Food Streets In Every City)

Khasta Kachori is one of the all-time favourites. Photo: iStock

3) Tamatar Chaat

Are you a chaat lover? If yes, then this popular treat famous in Benaras will tantalise your tastebuds. Tamatar chaat is not only something new but also interesting. Prepared with the goodness of tomatoes and potatoes, this unique dish is topped with chutneys, chaat masala, coriander leaves, lemon juice and crushed namak para. Click here for the recipe.

4) Malaiyyo

Your visit to Uttar Pradesh, especially places like Varanasi, Lucknow, or Kanpur, will seem incomplete if you don't try this special dessert. Known by different names in all the cities, it's a creamy street dessert generally served in a kulhad. It's garnished with pistachios and almonds and looks like a perfect dish to deal with sugar cravings. Recipe here.

5) Thandai

Now that Holi is just around the corner, this is the best time to discuss thandai. This traditional drink is an inseparable part of Holi. Thandai is cooling, refreshing and basically, prepared with nuts, seeds, whole spices and milk. Find the recipe here.





So, what are you planning to make from the list today? Isn't it all very appetising? Tell us what you think in the comments below!