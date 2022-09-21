We call it the heartland of India. Uttar Pradesh is a jewel of the country that has been shining for centuries and has not lost its brilliance. It is a home to lush greenery, pristine temples, spectacular monuments and lip-smacking food. If you look around and explore, you will come across a myriad of tiny stalls and eateries selling delicious food. From Lucknow's Awadhi cuisine to Banarasi chaats, every delicacy in this cuisine is to die for. If you are a fan of chaats just like us, it's the time to reveal the surprise to you all. Here we bring you 5 chaat recipes from Uttar Pradesh's cuisine that can be easily made at home with some basic ingredients and simple steps. Take a look.





Also Read: Indian Street Food: Top 15 Chaat Recipes | Easy Chaat Recipes

Here're 5 Uttar Pradesh's Famous Chaat Recipes You Must Try:

1. Moradabadi Dal Chaat - Our Recommendation

Now, who said chaat can't be healthy? Here we bring you a perfect chaat recipe that is not only delicious but also very nutritious to have. Made with protein-rich moong dal, loaded with tangy spices, this chaat recipe will get you hooked on its taste and texture. Find the complete recipe here.

One of the most interesting chaat recipes, this chaat recipe is literally made with a tokri (basket). In this recipe, you first need to make a tokri by using potatoes and then fill it with different tangy ingredients like curd, chutney, sev, pomegranate seeds etc. Wondering how to go about it? Click here.

3. Banarasi Tamatar Chaat

If you are someone who loves tangy and spicy snacks, this chaat recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. To make this, all you need is some tomatoes (of course), potatoes, chillies, coriander leaves, spices and some more easily-available ingredients. Find the recipe here.

4. Lucknow's Matar ki Chaat

Also known as matara, this chaat recipe is made with dried white peas. This chaat is similar to the chole recipe we mostly eat with kulche. To know more about it, click here.

5. Mathura's Bhalla Papdi Chaat

No chaat listing is ever complete without mentioning papdi chaat. Every region in North India has its unique way of making this chaat. Here we bring you a Mathura style papdi chaat recipe; click here.





Now that you know all the recipes, try them at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.



