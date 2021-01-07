SEARCH
  • Baby Chef Kobe Turns 2; Internet Drools Over His Cute Birthday Lunch - Check Out The Video

Baby Chef Kobe Turns 2; Internet Drools Over His Cute Birthday Lunch - Check Out The Video

Chef Kobe cooks a special lunch for his 2nd birthday. Let's find out what he made.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 07, 2021 13:30 IST

Baby Chef Kobe Turns 2; Internet Drools Over His Cute Birthday Lunch - Check Out The Video

We wish Kobe a very happy birthday.

Highlights
  • Little Chef Kobe took internet by storm with his cutesy cooking videos.
  • His Instagram handle has 2.5 million followers at present.
  • Find the birthday special video here.

Remember Chef Kobe? The tiny-tot who took social media by storm with his cuteness and cooking skills! His cutesy tutorials and eating videos have won millions of hearts from across the globe. The little internet sensation turns 2 today. Keeping up with his cuteness, Kobe's Instagram handle 'kobe eats' recently shared a video of the kid preparing one of his favourite lunches for his birthday. It's a super delicious cheese chicken wrap! Take a look at the video:



"It's my birthday but that doesn't keep me out of the kitchen, I want to share with you one of my favorite lunches! Spinach, hummus, chicken and cheese topped with everything but the bagel seasoning all wrapped up!!! & don't worry, my knife isn't sharp," read the post from Kobe's account.

Managed by little Kobe's parent's Ashley and Kyle Wian, the Instagram account 'kobe eats' has 2.5 million followers at present. The bio reads, "Hi I'm Chef Kobe I like to cook, eat & explore in the kitchen!"

The parent also shared some birthday special pictures of the kid enjoying his 'birthday pancakes'.





The first video from the handle was shared on 25th February, 2020. Since then, there have been more than 150 posts from the handle, each garnering much love, appreciation and thousands of comments. And what make the videos even cuter are his unclear, baby words while talking about his food and recipes. Sounds adorable, right! Trust us, Kobe's videos are therapeutic after a long tiring day.



Happy Birthday Li'l One!



About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

