Paan gives the perfect finale to a lavish Indian meal. Plain paan, flavoured paan or chocolate paan, we love them all, but there's nothing like Banarasi paan. This paan has gained its own distinct stature and has been the undisputed winner among all paan categories. The classic Amitabh Bachchan song 'Khayike paan Banaras wala' just added a feather to its cap. And now, Banarasi paan finally got the recognition it deserved. It has been awarded the Geographical Indication tag.





Geographical Indication tag (or GI) tag and is accorded to products that have characteristics that are unique to the place of origin. Whether it is the topography of the region or the resources, or even the culture, some foods are difficult to replicate elsewhere, and that's why are unique.





Banarasi paan is a potpourri of flavours and textures. It is made by combining areca nuts, tobacco, slaked lime, rose petals (gulkand), sometimes, silver foil (varakh) and more in fresh betel leaf (kattha). The speciality of Banarasi paan is that it is made fresh by the paan street vendors, something that we don't get to see everywhere.





Banarasi paan is not just a street food or post-meal freshener in Banaras. It represents celebrations and the area's warm hospitality. Visit a home in the city, and chances are you're greeted with some Bnarasi paan.





In association with NABARD (National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development) Uttar Pradesh, the GI tag was given to Banarasai paan among four other foods from Banaras. They are - Banarasi Langda Mango, Ramnagar Bhanta (Brinjal), and Adamchini Rice. But the decision to award Banarasi paan is being hailed by all.





