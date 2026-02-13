Bengaluru's Basque Bakery has finally responded to the online criticism it is currently facing. The team defended their previous "rude" replies to customers, who, they said, were trying to demean them, and also opened up about their journey so far. Known as one of the top premium, niche patisseries in Koramangala, the bakery has been in the midst of controversy ever since it began hitting back at a few Instagram users who were criticising it.





In a viral Reddit post, the bakery responded to a person, “Bad math, poor, bad vocabulary. Bye,” after the customer reacted to one of its Instagram videos, writing, “The Basque Bakery, is that why you have so many amazing comments online? You mend your dirty and cheap mindset before even you fool yourself telling you have a niche crowd. Your class isn't measured by your imagination rather it's in the reality! Wake up, fools! I'd say what class actually means, but you'd never get it. Your class is already reflected in the way you reply to the comments online, don't bother trying to look cool.”





The bakery's comment, however, soon drew intense backlash on social media, with many slamming its “rude” reply.

Also Read: New In Town: New York's Iconic Magnolia Bakery Makes Its India Debut In Bengaluru





Finally, the founders of Basque Bakery, known for their specialisation in burnt cheesecakes, shared an Instagram post addressing the criticism, labelling their controversial comments "bold" and necessary to preserve a "discerning niche". The statement read, “WE WOULD LIKE TO ADDRESS THE RECENT BACKLASH SURROUNDING A COMMENT WE MADE ON ONE OF OUR REELS,” further explaining, “We understand that our response was bold. However, we are equally aware of the demeaning remarks being made, such as 'overpriced' and 'tasteless.' This is our moment to share our side of the story. We would like to break down the reality of our Brand's situation.”





The founders argued that the online backlash is part of the "scam culture” and revealed that their "meditative" kitchen practices maintain Michelin-level standards. The note further read, “A significant number of people visit the store solely to take photographs without making a purchase and disrespect the staff, and then make manipulative claims of rudeness when they are not entertained. We have also observed a recurring pattern of the same individuals returning repeatedly, despite their persistent negativity toward us. We have come to realise that authentic talent, especially at a brand level, is deeply underappreciated and undervalued in our country due to the normalisation of scam culture.”





The founders also walked down memory lane, revealing how they built the brand without “investors, funding or familial financial support,” crafting everything from scratch. They even stated that they maintain the same level of authenticity across all their products, which, in turn, strengthens their "exclusive reservation-only" model.

The bakery's latest statements once again garnered mixed reactions online. While some admired the founders' refusal to compromise on brand integrity, many others called the behaviour “downright disgusting”.





A user said, “A little humbleness goes a long way, guys.”





Another mentioned, “I also recommended your place to a few of my friends. I regret doing that. I don't wish to be associated with an establishment that calls people' poor' and behaves in a childish manner when confronted with feedback.”





Someone added, “So you're saying ‘some people were rude to us, so we've decided to be rude to everyone who doesn't say great things about us? Great strategy!!”





“Take ur elitism elsewhere,” read a comment.





Also Read: 6 Iconic Pre-Independence Bakeries In India Every Dessert Lover Must Visit





What do you think about the bakery's latest response slamming those who called out their products? Do let us know in the comments section.