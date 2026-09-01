Paris Panini is a popular French gourmet sandwich and wraps chain with multiple outlets in Bengaluru. A customer was shocked to find a caterpillar in her food and raised the issue on X, tagging founder Nicolas Grossemy. Expressing her frustration over the alleged lapse in hygiene, the customer wrote, "What is wrong with hygiene these days? It makes me so sad. Cafes are popping up everywhere, but the cleanliness and hygiene are zero out of ten! I even got a live caterpillar in my food today from Paris Panini!"





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She added, "This was the last day at @parispanini @NGrossemy23925. Saddest part is I loved their food."

The post went viral on X. The founder addressed the customer's complaint in the comments section and apologised for her experience.





He wrote, "Hi @AnweshaMajhi_, Nicolas here, founder of Paris Panini. I'm extremely sorry you had to experience this. What you received is completely unacceptable and falls far below the standards we set for ourselves."





The founder said that "an apology doesn't undo the experience" and added that he would personally look into the matter. "@AnweshaMajhi_ Could you please DM me your order details? I'll look into this personally, trace where the process failed, and make sure the necessary corrective action is taken. I know an apology doesn't undo the experience, but please know I'm taking this very seriously."

Assuring adherence to food safety protocols, Nicolas continued, "@AnweshaMajhi_ We have strict processes in place across our kitchens specifically to prevent something like this from happening. I need to understand exactly where this order came from and what went wrong. I don't want to make assumptions without having the full details."





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He added that building a trustworthy brand has always been his focus. "Seeing something like this really hits hard. A huge part of building Paris Panini has been trying to create a brand people can trust. I put a lot of effort into making sure experiences like this don't happen, which is why I want to understand exactly where we fell short."





Previously, in November 2025, the Bengaluru Consumer Commission ordered Swiggy and Paris Panini to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a woman who discovered prawn pieces in her vegan sandwich.