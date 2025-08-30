Puja rituals are usually marked by a blend of devotion, tradition and meticulous attention to detail. From arranging betel leaves and fruits to placing the coconut, everything needs to be perfect. But recently, a small twist in the customary setup sent the internet into a frenzy. Instead of an incense stick or a diya, a tiny packet of oregano appeared in a puja plate, kept next to a coconut, alongside betel leaves and other ceremonial items. The unusual combination of sacred ritual and takeaway seasoning has captured the imagination of netizens.





The viral photograph, shared on X, was captioned, “Been laughing continuously for the past 20 mins.”

At first glance, the image shows a classic puja plate comprising a coconut, betel leaves, some fruits and bangles. But the incongruous oregano sachet peeking out immediately stole the spotlight. Its branded logo revealed it came from a recent food delivery, highlighting how modern eating habits sometimes collide with traditional practices in the most unexpected ways.





Here's the post:

The post quickly racked up over 380k views.





The comments section reflected a wide spectrum of reactions. Many users found it hilarious and relatable.





One user said that such things happen when someone is “engaged with lots of cooking and arranging work,” and added a face with tears of joy emoji.

Another fan of culinary creativity joked, “Betel leaf pakoda with oregano sprinkles.”

One user, though, approached the post more seriously, questioning the joke. The user remarked, “Maybe just for the photo they kept it and took… what's much to laugh about it?!”

Memes and GIFs also made their way into the conversation. One user shared an animated pizza slice captioned “missing,” suggesting that the oregano might be better paired with a slice of pizza than a puja plate.

The image was amusing, but it also highlighted how daily habits can unexpectedly blend with rituals. It might even make you think twice before placing a takeaway seasoning packet in a traditional setting.