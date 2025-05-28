When it comes to cooking, Bhagyashree's got our backs! The actress is no stranger to sharing healthy and tasty recipes on social media. Her popular "Tuesday Tips with B" segment on Instagram offers a guide on how to prepare quick and easy homemade delicacies. In her latest addition to the series, Bhagyashree demonstrates the process of making nutritious chilla - a staple breakfast or snack in many Indian households. These Indian pancakes are made with flour, vegetables, and lentils, making them a savoury delight. In the video, Bhagyashree showcases three different types of chillas: protein-rich moong dal (lentil) chilla, iron-rich nachni (millet) chilla, and fibre-infused oats chilla. Now, let's dive into the recipe!





Bhagyashree's chilla preparation features a colourful mix of chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Once the ingredients are evenly spread, she adds a pinch of salt to taste, bringing out the flavours. Next, she cooks it on a tawa with a light drizzle of oil or ghee. And voila! Healthy and lip-smacking chillas are ready to be devoured. Bhagyashree recommends adding cabbage, carrots, beetroot, and paneer to give chillas an extra nutritional boost.

Also Read: Alaya F's Healthy Morning Drink Is A Mixture Of Chia Seeds, Lemon Juice And Honey

Check out Bhagyashree's Instagram post below:

In her caption, Bhagyashree shared a step-by-step guide on how to make chillas. It read, "A quick and healthy snack. Make your choice between protein, iron, or fibre." The steps are as follows:

Soak the split moong dal overnight and grind it into a paste.

Mix nachni atta with warm water and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Finely grind oats in a grinder and mix them with cold water.

Bhagyashree added, "The chilla is the veg version of an omelette. You can add any Indian spices (chilli, jeera, dhaniya powder, ginger-garlic paste) to the mixtures above if you wish to enhance the flavours further. Filling and satisfying to the taste buds, it's the perfect go-to snack during the monsoons. Try it with your chai today."

Also Read: Butter Loves Dosa: Video Of Golden Retriever Enjoying Dosa Wins Hearts Online





So, what are you waiting for? Try making this delicious chilla at home and enjoy it with your family!