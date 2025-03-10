For Bhagyashree, food and travel are inseparable. If she is heading for a trip, you can be sure that a culinary experience is part of the plan. Whether it's indulging in local delicacies or treating herself to comfort food, she never misses an opportunity to savour good flavours. And before taking off on yet another adventure, Bhagyashree made sure to indulge in a true desi favourite - pani puri. But what makes this particular foodie moment special is the location. Not on a busy street, not at a fancy eatery, but right inside the Chandigarh airport.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Kicked Off Her Weekend With A Bowl Full Of Berries - See Pic

Bhagyashree shared a video of herself enjoying pain puri on Instagram and it's every street food lover's dream. In the clip, the vendor can be seen preparing the pani puris. He starts by tapping on the crisp, golden puris, creating the perfect opening. Then, he fills them with a generous portion of spiced potato and peas before dipping each one into a large pot filled with tangy, flavoured water. Within seconds, he hands over a loaded puri and just like any true golgappa enthusiast, Bhagyashree eagerly takes a bite, savouring the explosion of flavours. The entire process, from preparation to that satisfying first crunch, is pure street food magic - just happening in an airport this time!

Watch Bhagyashree's video below:

Dressed in a simple yet elegant black kurta, Bhagyashree looked completely at ease as she relished the snack. Her caption captured her excitement perfectly. "Addiction! Yummy paani puri... couldn't believe it.. at Chandigarh airport! What do you eat when hunger strikes at the airport? Tell me," read the caption of her post.

Her followers had plenty to say. One fan simply commented, "Awesome." Another humorously pointed out, "Golgappa sellers, why are you so cruel? You force everyone to eat so quickly! No one in the world puts this much pressure on eating, not even our parents!"

Another piece of advice came in: "Do not count, just enjoy." One person confessed, "Wow, so yummy! My mouth is watering now." And someone even claimed, "That's the best part of Chandigarh airport, I think!"

Also Read:Watch: Nimrat Kaur's Throwback Foodie Post Features Rasgulla, Ghevar And Raj Kachori

Clearly, love for pani puri knows no boundaries, not even airport terminals. And let's be honest, if more airports had golgappa stalls, layovers would never be boring.