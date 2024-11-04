Bhayashree's foodie updates never fail to tantalise our tastebuds. From lip-smacking recipes to culinary tips, Bhagyashree's gastronomical escapades enjoy a separate fanbase. On Sunday, November 3, the actress treated herself to an authentic Jharkhand dish known as Dhuska. FYI: Dhuska is a deep-fried rice cake prepared using rice, lentils and aromatic spices. This crispy snack is served with potato curry or chana dal. In the video, shared on Instagram, Bhagyashree was seen holding a plate of Dhuska served with chickpea curry. The text along with the post read, “Dhuska… fried golden. I had to taste the local dish.”

Before this, Bhagyashree took her tummy on a joy ride and tried Lai Ki Sabzi, a dish from Arunachal Pradesh. It is prepared using bamboo shoots and bottled gourd leaves and is packed with nutrients and vitamins. Bhagyashree relished it with steamed rice. Sharing more details about Lai Ki Sabzi on Instagram, she said, “This preparation has almost all the important nutrients your body needs. It is great for weight watchers because while being light on the stomach it is tasteful to the tongue. Made with a hint of bhoot jolokia (The chilli pepper with a spice level that outcastes any other chillies) This helps in burning fat too. This dish is not for the fainthearted as it can really turn up the heat. This anokhi sabji... a combination of Lai and bamboo shoots… straight out of the cuisine of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Bhagyashree has a thing for traditional cuisines. Proof? The actress, a while back, relished a plate of soft-spongy millet dosa served with coconut chutney and sambar dal. Wait, there is more. She ate fluffy millet idlis too. According to Bhagyashree, switching to the millet version is a “healthier” alternative. Read the full story here.

Bhagyashree is a true-blue foodie and we can't wait to see the next page from her food diaries.