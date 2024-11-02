Happy Birthday, Masaba Gupta! This birthday is extra special for Masaba as she recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Satyadeep Mishra. Along with Masaba's love for fashion, the designer-actress is an unapologetic foodie. Her Instagram feed proves her love for indulgent spreads and humble dishes. The past year was all about Masaba sharing her pregnancy cravings and journey on social media. As she celebrates her 36th birthday today, let's take a look at the celebrated fashion designer's recent culinary adventures.

1) Tea Session With Neena Gupta:

Masaba Gupta shared a post on Instagram featuring images from her tea session with her mother and actor Neena Gupta. In the first photo, the two of them posed candidly while seated indoors, holding teacups. This was followed by many delicious foods they savoured, including a plate filled with large chocolate cookies. In the background, we can spot berries and cherries in a separate bowl, accompanied by a bottle of honey, for a healthy addition to her meal. She captioned the post, “Unnecessary makeup, sunglasses indoors, feeding pillow, jewels & tea = newborn couture.” Click here to read the full story.

2) Pregnancy Diaries:

Masaba shared a pregnancy-related post on Instagram revealing things she has eaten during these nine months. The first slide in the carousel showed a picture of her with the text, “POV: when 9 months feel like 9 years…," followed by a delicious-looking pizzas, a decadent piece of chocolate cake and more. "Shot all the content I have to for 3 months / taken a selfie from every angle / rearranged the house / eaten all the cake and pizza I can / rearranged the planters in the store / harassed my husband and dog / checked on the pigeon, and their newborn baby and it's still not over," she captioned the post. Read on to know more.

3) Masaba Gupta's ‘80/20 Diet Rule':

On Instagram, Masaba posted a video giving details about her 80/20 rule in each of her daily diets, which is "golden" for her. Masaba showed how she savoured healthy homemade delights while maintaining a good balance with the other delightful items. Sharing it, she wrote, "The 80/20 rule is golden for me. 80% of the time it's great, nutritious food and the rest of the time - BRING On THE [emojis for a pastry, French fries, pizza and burger] - cos I love it all." From breakfast to dinner, check out her entire diet here.

4) Ice Lolly With Bhindi:

The designer's food experimentation went to another level after she tried a unique homemade ice lolly by her husband, Sataydeep Mishra. The ingredients of this lolly were everything "healthy and yummy," including bhindi. Read all about it here.

5) Biscuit And Caramel-Themed Baby Shower Feast:

Masaba celebrated her baby shower with a “biscuit and caramel” theme, which inspired both the decor and the delicious menu. All the guests, dressed in shades of beige, camel and white, enjoyed an elaborate dessert station that featured macarons, cookies, milk candies, a variety of cakes, biscuits, cupcakes dubbed 'baby cakes', tiramisu, tarts, and a tempting tall cake. Apart from these yummy treats, other foods on Masaba's baby shower menu included Caesar salad, pasta in a choice of four sauces, a live burger station, lamb patties, buttermilk fried chicken, butter mushroom duxelle, French fries and sweet potato fries. Click here to read the full story.

Masaba Gupta, who loves feasting on a diverse range of foods, once even announced that her middle name is “dhokla” when she shared a sneak peek of her favourite Gujarati snack during her pregnancy. Happy birthday Masaba!