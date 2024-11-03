Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, 2024. His wife and producer Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of the intimate family gathering on Instagram, where Shah Rukh was seen cutting his birthday cake. The couple was also joined by their daughter Suhana Khan. SRK dressed casually and sported a beanie, while Gauri and Suhana looked elegant in ethnic attire. Gauri shared the pictures with the caption, "A memorable evening last night with friends and family... Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan." The cake caught our special attention. It was small and simple but looked decadent and delicious. The round chocolate cake was topped with berries and two candles. Along with this, Gauri also delighted her followers with a throwback photo. The picture shows Shah Rukh and Gauri from their younger days. Take a look:

The official handle of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders also delighted the fans by sharing a video of SRK cutting his 59th birthday cake. The side note read, "Party aaj Pathan ke ghar pe rakhi hai! (Today's party at Pathan's home!) Happy Birthday King #KnightsArmy stay tuned, more content loading from #SRKDay." The actor was seen cutting a three-tier cake, beautifully designed with dark purple and gold, the official colours of the KKR team jersey. The cake featured the letters 'SRK' on each tier and was topped with a golden crown for the 'King of Bollywood'.

In September, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). For the event, the superstar jetted off to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. He received a foodie welcome from his hotel, the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. What was special, you ask? Well, all things gourmet and exclusive. Click here to read in detail.