Bhagyashree is a true foodie. The actress loves to keep her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her food adventures on social media. And her latest Instagram entry screams healthy from miles away. Bhagyashre has posted a photo of a vibrant salad plate recently. We could spot cherry tomatoes, avocado, lettuce and other veggies topped with black and white sesame seeds. Doesn't this sound healthy and yummy? The salad was served with a dip on the side. The dish was drizzled with what seemed to be a balsamic vinegar dressing, based on its colour. She caption the photo, “Oh, what a treat!!” Check out the screengrab below:







Previously, Bhagyashree shared a glimpse of a delicious Indian thali she dived into. On her Instagram Stories, she dropped a picture of a grand thali loaded with a variety of sabzis such as gravy aloo sabzi, cowpea beans sabzi, palak dal, methi sabzi, aloo chokha, and what appeared to be soya chaap in gravy. The mouth-watering plate also featured Jowar chapati, a bread topped with black and white sesame seeds, mirchi chutney, and sides of sliced cucumbers and onions were also visible on the plate. “The perfect meal,” read Bhagyashree's side note. Read on to know more.

Before that, Bhagyashree bonded with her daughter, Avantika Dassani, over dal chawal. Avantika shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram as she was fed dal chawal by her mother. They sat at the dining table with a hearty plateful in front of them. This was surely a moment of pure bliss. The caption atop it read, “This is to publicly let everyone know I am the favourite child.” These food posts not only showcase Bhagyashree's love for healthy and delicious food but also her love for her family, making them even more endearing to her fans.

We love Bhagyashree's food diaries. Can't wait for the next update!