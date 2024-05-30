Bhagyashree might have stepped back from the world of glitz and glam, but she remains connected with fans through her culinary ventures. Glimpses of her foodie escapades on social media are a sheer delight. In her recent "home cooking" entry on Instagram, the actress presented an easy-to-make vegetable soup recipe. For those with an aversion to veggies, Bhagyashree has the perfect ingredient hack: grated cheese to "enhance the flavour." A brilliant idea indeed. "Home Cooking. Sharing a simple recipe with you to enjoy. Try it and let me know. P.S. Don't miss the cheese. It really adds the flavour," read her caption.

In the clip, Bhagyashree displayed the ingredients she used to make the vegetable soup. First, she added a spoonful of butter and flour to a cooking pan. After mixing them thoroughly, she poured in another spoonful of cornflour. The three ingredients were heated on low flame until a clumpy texture was formed. Water and milk were then added to the mix and stirred finely. When the blend thickened, Bhagyashree added the sliced vegetables: carrots, capsicum, and French beans. She cooked them well. Next, she added black pepper and a spoonful of chilli sauce to the vegetable mix. After sprinkling some salt, she cooked it for five minutes. In the final step, she drizzled hot water over the mixture, topping the vegetable soup with delicious cheese. Take a look:

Food enthusiasts were left drooling over the yummy-looking soup and reacted to the video. "So lovely, ma'am," wrote one user. "Love it, Bhagyashree," chimed in another. A foodie suggested the addition of mushrooms: "It'll be called cream of mushroom soup," read the comment. "You can use arrowroot or ragi," said another. Offering some help, a user wrote, "I think instead of maida, we can use whole wheat flour or jowar or ragi flour. This will thicken your soup and cornflour can be skipped." Others responded with heart emojis in the comments.

Would you like to try this soup? Tell us in the comments below.