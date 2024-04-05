Be it with simple dal chawal or stuffed parathas, just a spoonful of pickle is enough to elevate the flavours of any meal at any time of the day. In India, pickles, known as achaar, are an intrinsic part of the culinary heritage. And the best part is, there is no end to an achar recipe. Each family has their unique way of pickling that is passed on through generations. Bhagyashree shares one recent achar recipe that we came across. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her mother preparing “Goonde ka achaar”. In the video, Bhagyashree's mother can be seen filling a spice mix with boiled gum berries. The clip begins with the actress saying, “Mummy's summer speciality, goonde ka achaar.” Next up, Bhagyashree asks her mother about all the ingredients that she has added to the spice mix. Her mother responds that she has added hing, turmeric, red chilli powder, methi, chane ki dal, kalonji and salt to taste. Once she has filled all the boiled gum berries with the spice mix, she stores it all in a jar and then tops it with hot oil. Voila! Your goonde ka achaar is ready.

We have pulled together a few pickle recipes that you must try out.

1. Goan Brinjal Pickle (Baingan Ka Achaar)

How would you react, if we told you that you can make a lip-smacking pickle in just 20 minutes? Presenting baingan ka achaar, which is a speciality in Goa, and tastes amazing with dal chawal. Recipe here.

2. Kamal Kakdi Ka Achaar

While this sounds highly complex, it is one of the easiest pickle recipes out there. In addition, it is a powerhouse of nutrition, as it is prepared using lotus stem and carrom seeds. Take a look at the recipe here.

3 Amra Pickle

This is one of the most popular pickle recipes in the Indian household. Desis love to pair it with plain rice and dal. Check out the recipe here.

4. Banarasi Red Chilli Pickle

This has to be one of the most beautiful-looking pickles out there. Prepared by stuffing the red chillies with dry roasted spices, lemon juice and mustard oil. If you love spicy food, then this Banarasi-style red chilli pickle is a must-try. It is spicy, and fiery and makes for the perfect accompaniment for your Indian meals. Click here for the recipe.

5. Kerala-Style Naranga Achaar

This naranga pickle is a traditional lemon pickle recipe from the state of Kerala. Talking about its flavour, this pickle is tangy, and spicy and makes for a delicious accompaniment to pair with meals. Here is your recipe.