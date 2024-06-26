Actor and Nutritionist Bhagyashree regularly shares delicious recipes on social media. Recently, she shared a yummy and healthy recipe that is also quite easy to make. If you are trying to eat healthy meals and are not a big fan of dal-chawal or roti-sabzi, this recipe is for you. So what is this exciting recipe? Veggie rice paper rolls! Rice paper is all the rage in the culinary world. These are easily available in the market and can be used to make a variety of delicious dishes at home.





Rice paper is widely used in Southeast Asian cuisine. It is made from a combination of rice flour, water and salt. The thin and transparent texture makes it a wonderful ingredient to make beautiful dishes. Rice paper is gluten-free and vegan, making it an increasingly popular choice nowadays.

How Are These Rice Paper Rolls Different From Spring Rolls?

The sheet used to make spring rolls is usually made using all-purpose flour, cornstarch and salt. Apart from the difference in ingredients, spring rolls are fried while these healthy and low-calorie rice paper rolls are served cold. While you can pan-fry these too, the recipe shared by Bhagyashree does not require any frying. Let's learn how to make these yummy and healthy rolls.

How To Make Bhagyashree-Style Vegetable Rice Paper Rolls | Low-Calorie Veggie Rice Paper Roll Recipe

For the filling, Bhagyashree uses mushrooms, broccoli, carrot, kakdi (long melon), and spring onion. Mushroom and broccoli can be replaced by tofu/paneer and water chestnut or chicken, prawn or shrimp for the non-vegetarians. Saute mushroom in chilli oil on a low flame. Add broccoli, and a little salt and let it cook for some time. Now put the rice paper on a plate and add a little water. Let it soak from both sides for 5-10 minutes.





Transfer the rice paper to a dry plate. Add the sauteed veggies along with thinly sliced kakdi, carrots and spring onions. Wrap the rice paper around the veggies to form a roll. For the dipping sauce, take some chilly oil and add light soya sauce, vinegar, crunchy garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Serve and enjoy!

Check out the full recipe here:







Bhagyashree recently also shared the recipe of her "mummy's summer speciality" Goonde Ka Achaar.