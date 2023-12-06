Crispy and full of flavour - this is exactly what comes to mind when we think of spring rolls. This tasty snack enjoys a huge fan following in the country and is the life of every party. Be it at weddings, a dinner party, or during a chai session, it's hard not to find it on the menu. As much as we enjoy savouring it, not everyone can do so. It's because these crispy delights are deep-fried, which makes them quite unhealthy. This is why many people hesitate to indulge in them, especially those on a diet. So, should you stop having spring rolls at all? Absolutely not! Instead, use alternative cooking methods to make them healthier. If you've been craving spring rolls lately and want to enjoy them guilt-free, here's an easy air-fryer recipe for you to try.

Is Cooking In An Air Fryer Healthier Than Deep Frying?

Definitely! Air-frying your food is a healthier alternative to deep-frying. When using the latter method, we usually fill up the kadhai with oil to 1/4th of its capacity. This means more use of oil and, of course, more calories. However, in an air fryer, you only need to gently brush the food items with a bit of oil. This makes the food less greasy and more weight-loss-friendly, allowing you to enjoy it guilt-free.

Do Air Fryer Spring Rolls Have A Similar Crispy Texture To Regular Ones?

When making spring rolls in an air fryer, you need not worry about the texture at all. They turn out just as crispy and crunchy as regular ones. The only thing to keep in mind is to place them evenly in the air fryer basket, or else it won't result in evening cooking. And this will invariably have an impact on their texture.

How To Make Spring Rolls In An Air Fryer | Air Fryer Spring Rolls Recipe

To make spring rolls in an air fryer, all you have to do is combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. Now take a spring roll sheet and place the prepared vegetable filling in the centre of the sheet. Roll it nicely and seal the edges to form a cylindrical shape. Repeat the process with the remaining sheets. Preheat your air fryer to 190 degrees C for 10 minutes. Gently brush the spring rolls with a little bit of oil and air fry them for around 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Avoid overcrowding them in the air fryer, as this may result in uneven cooking. Once done, serve hot and enjoy with your favourite dipping sauce.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for spring rolls in the air fryer.





Try out this easy recipe and share your experience with us in the comments below. Happy Snacking!