Many foodies who are overweight often attempt to change their diet to help lose all that extra weight. However, they are unable to commit to these dietary modifications long enough to yield any solid and sustainable results. Why? Many people find "diet" food bland, portion sizes too small, and feel low on energy when trying to eat "healthier." If you can relate, there is some good news: a healthy and weight-loss-friendly diet need not be boring at all. In fact, by educating yourself more about healthy foods and meal planning, you can prepare dishes that are low in calories and high in taste and nutrition. Recently, Nutritionist Rachna Mohan has shared a sample diet plan for a day, packed with weight loss-friendly meal ideas that are so delicious your outlook on a healthy diet will transform completely.

Here Is A Sustainable Weight Loss Meal Plan (Vegetarian) by Nutritionist Rachna Mohan:

1. 7:30 AM: Gond Katira Water

Start your day with this refreshing and hydrating drink! Mix 1 tsp of overnight soaked gond katira in a glass of water and drink it. Consuming gond katira in summer helps to keep your body cool from within. The nutritionist adds that gond katira improves "bone strength" and "digestion."

2. 9:30 AM: Paneer Finger Wrap

A tasty, protein-packed breakfast to keep you energized. Cut paneer into thick, long pieces. Marinate the paneer pieces with some oil and spices. Roast these on a pan and then assemble over a freshly cooked roti with some veggies, chaat masala, and mint chutney. Enjoy!

3. 1:30 PM: Moong Sprout Paneer Salad

Light, fresh, and full of nutrients, enjoy this salad for a healthy lunch. Boil sprouts and then mix these with chopped veggies. Prepare a dressing with olive oil, honey, and sesame seeds. Add some crushed paneer and fresh coriander leaves. Mix everything well and enjoy.

4. 2:15 PM: Sauf-Methidana-Dalchini Tea

A soothing and digestive-friendly tea break. Boil all three ingredients, strain, and sip slowly while it is still lukewarm.

5. 4:30 PM: Green Smoothie

Blend up some greens for a mid-afternoon nutrient boost before your evening workout. Blend mint leaves, curry leaves, ginger, lemon juice, coriander leaves, and black salt. Strain if required.

6. 7:30 PM: Rice Paper Momos

End your day with these delightful, low-calorie dumplings. Finely chop veggies and stir-fry them with some soy sauce. Dip a rice paper sheet in water for a few seconds and place it on a damp surface. Now wrap the filling in rice paper and fold these into small squares. You can also double wrap the filling if it is too thin. Pan fry from all sides and serve with dipping sauce.







This diet plan looks super tempting and following a similar healthy diet with regular and fun workouts will make your weight loss journey exciting and yield healthy and sustainable results.





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.