Bhumi Pednekar's food adventures always strike a chord with food lovers. The actress doesn't shy away from indulging in delicious meals but maintains a balance with her fitness regime. In her latest Instagram Stories, Bhumi shared two updates about the scrumptious breakfast she enjoyed in London. The first snap featured a plate filled with croissants, a large muffin and a variety of breads. Alongside, there were small jars of handmade organic jams, including strawberry and apricot. The label on the jars indicated she was dining at 45 Park Lane, a luxurious Mayfair hotel offering stunning views of Hyde Park. A cup of coffee was also placed on the table. “Good Morning,” Bhumi simply captioned the post.





Bhumi Pednekar also shared a picture of herself sipping from her coffee cup. Her caption read, “PJ's & Coffee kind of morning. Have a fun night so need all the rest.”

Bhumi Pednekar keeps delighting her fans with her culinary explorations. Previously, the actress showed a food fusion and revealed how it made her nostalgic about her childhood memories. She shared a short video on Instagram, wherein the actress was found topping a potato chip with some chocolate cake and savouring it enthusiastically. She clearly enjoyed the fusion snack, proof was her expression. Her caption read, “Bachpan Ki Yaad, Best combo ever EVER cake emoji + fries emoji! Zyaada mat khaana lekin, thoda [Childhood memories, best combo ever EVER! But don't have too much, only a little].” Read on to know more.





Before that, Bhumi Pednekar showed her compulsory food pit stop before jetting off from Delhi. She was found diving straight into a wholesome meal before catching her flight. In her Instagram Stories, she was seen taking a "food pit stop" at Carnatic Cafe in Indira Gandhi International Airport. She shared a picture of the delicious South India meal, which included crunchy, paper-thin dosa served with sambar and two types of chutneys. “Compulsory food pit stop before I fly out from Delhi. Carnatic Cafe,” read her caption. Read on to know more.





We simply love Bhumi Pednekar's foodie shenanigans.