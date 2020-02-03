Bhumi Pednekar Swears By Home-Cooked Food And Admits Never Consulting A Dietician

Bhumi Pednekar was seen in four different films in 2019, including the super successful 'Saand Ki Aankh', based on the octogenarian sharp shooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. Her performance in the comedy entertainer with a social message 'Bala' was widely appreciated. Year 2020 is also set to be a great year for Bhumi Pednekar with films like 'Bhoot' and 'Durgavati' already in her kitty. Her various roles in different films require her to ace a variety of looks and appearances, for which she has lost and gained weight several times. The actress spoke to media recently and revealed the secret to maintaining her health and fitness through the rigours of pursuing a variety of roles. Bhumi Pednekar says that she has never thought of consulting dieticians or nutritionists. She swears by only one rule - eating simple home-cooked food.





This is quite an interesting revelation in a time wherein everyone pledges their allegiance to some or the other diet camp. While some prefer the high-fat Ketogenic Diet, others may go for fitness fads such as Intermittent Fasting. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, believes in not depriving oneself from eating anything in moderation.





The key to health and fitness, according to Bhumi, is keeping a check on portions and intake. "Food makes me happy. I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter etc. in moderation. I avoid refined sugar and have kept a control on my carbohydrate intake," said Bhumi Pednekar.





When it comes to diet advice, Bhumi Pednekar steers clear of consultation from dietician and nutritionists. Rather she follows a simple rule of thumb suggested by her mother, just to eat homemade food. The actress said, "I have never consulted any dietician or nutritionist. It was always my mother and I... as we have always followed one thumb rule of 'eating homemade food' which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit."





We hope many more people take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar and follow this age-old advice of just eating fresh, simple meals that are cooked at home. The meals are cooked with a lot of love and can be indulged in sans any guilt, and also aid the journey to weight loss and overall fitness.













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



