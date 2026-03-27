Bhumi Pednekar has always been a foodie at heart. From indulging in comfort meals to enjoying international cuisines, the actress often shares her foodie adventures on social media. Taking her love for food a step further, Bhumi has now introduced a full-fledged series on social media dedicated to her cheat day indulgences. She kicked things off in the vibrant city of Amritsar. The first episode captured her diving into local favourites like chole bhature, kulcha and phirni.

Introducing the series, Bhumi Pednekar says, "Welcome to our foodie series - Bhooki Bhoomi. We are on the road, and this time we are in Amritsar. Today, we are going to Kanha Sweet, Sanjha Chulha and Kesar Da Dhaba."

Also Read: Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Tastes Iconic Aam Papad Chaat In Amritsar, Watch Her Reaction

Starting at Kanha Sweet, the actress ordered herself a plate of chole bhature. She was seen enjoying her meal with relish. When asked to give a rating, she rated the place 8 out of 10. Next, Bhumi visited Sanjha Chulha for a flaky and crispy kulcha. It was served with a dollop of butter on top. The star rated it a 9 out of 10.

For the last foodie stop of the day, Bhumi had dinner at Kesar Da Dhaba. She seemed to order a thali, which came with laccha parantha, chole, dahi, salad and sarson ka saag. The meal ended on a sweet note with some phirni. The actress rated the entire experience a 10 out of 10.

Also Read: 'Muh Mei Paani Aa Gaya': Internet Drools Over Achaar Variety At This Amritsar Hotspot

The side note read, "My work takes me places and I mostly go there to eat. Like, seriously, travel to eat. Baaki kaam-vam is btw. And instead of quietly eating everything, I thought - why not take you along? Because there's a version of India you don't just see, you taste. So on my cheat days, I give you Bhooki Bhumi. Just vibes, cravings, cheat days, India and everything I eat on my travels. Episode 1: Amritsar is OUT NOW."

We are super excited about the upcoming episodes of Bhooki Bhoomi. Are you?