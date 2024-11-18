If there's one thing Bhumi Pednekar knows, it's how to indulge in great food. Her Instagram page is a treasure trove for food lovers, packed with snapshots of her culinary escapades. This Sunday, the actress once again delighted her fans with a post that had everyone craving her spread of mouth-watering treats. After attending an event in Mumbai, Bhumi uploaded a carousel of photos, and one particular picture stole the show. The actress was seen at a table loaded with a delicious feast. On the table, we saw what looked like crispy nachos served with an assortment of dips, including creamy guacamole and a salsa. Bhumi captioned the post, “My Sunday was full of things I love. How was yours?”

Bhumi Pednekar's posts often reflect her passion for all things delicious. Whether she's indulging in a thali or sampling luxurious desserts, she knows how to make her food adventures relatable for her fans.

A few months ago, Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram feed served up another delicious treat. Proclaiming herself a “Thali girl,” the actress shared a photo of a traditional Gujarati thali. It featured rotis, dhokla, kalmi vada, bhindi sabji, vegetable dhokli, paneer sabji and alu matar sabji. Adding to the spread were bowls of Gujarati dal and kadhi, multiple types of chutneys, papad and more. To complete the experience, a chilled glass of chaas sat enticingly beside the thali, embodying the perfect balance of flavours and textures. Read more about it here.

Before her thali adventures, Bhumi Pednekar took her love for food international during a vacation in Paris. In a video, Bhumi gave us a quintessential Parisian moment as she enjoyed a flaky, buttery croissant. With the elegance of a true foodie, she dipped the freshly baked pastry into a cup of coffee, taking a big, satisfying bite. The decadence didn't stop there — her feed also featured an ice cream sandwich-style dessert, topped with a drizzle of liquid chocolate. The glamour quotient of her trip came alive during a cocktail night, where she posed with what appeared to be an espresso martini. To find out more about Bhumi's Paris trip, which showcased her love for all things delicious, click here.

Adding another chapter to her culinary escapades, Bhumi Pednekar once treated her followers to a South Indian feast. While in Delhi for work, Bhumi made a food pit stop at Carnatic Cafe at Indira Gandhi International Airport. She shared a picture of her meal, featuring a paper-thin dosa accompanied by sambar and two types of chutneys. Here's more about it.

Whether it's a Sunday indulgence, lavish Parisian dessert, traditional Gujarati thali or a comforting plate of South Indian delights, Bhumi proves time and again that her love for food knows no boundaries.



