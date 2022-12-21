Rubina Dilaik is unquestionably one of the biggest names in Indian television. The actress became a household name with her role in the TV Show 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She also won the trophy for one of the most-talked shows, Bigg Boss 14 and currently she can be seen as a contestant in 'Jhalak Dhikhh Jaa'. Despite having a busy schedule, the actress always finds time to keep her fans informed of everything that is going on in her life. She recently posted a hilarious Instagram video of herself devouring various snacks at various times. She began the day with some toast and later ate a salad that, based on her expression, was unappealing. She then gobbled down a large loaf of bread before finishing a plate of noodles and some succulent dim sum. With some jalebis, she wrapped up the video.





Take a look below.











The voiceover in this video is the funniest part. We couldn't stop laughing at how Big Boss's voice is used in every meal. The reel has garnered more than 1.6 Million views on Instagram within a day and also got over 176K likes. Many viewers found this video to be amusing and commented on it. Are you craving some amazing snacks as well? If yes, then check out these scrumptious recipes that can be prepared at home in just a matter of minutes. Click here.





This isn't the first time Rubina Dilaik has created relatable content. Previously, the actress shared a video of her mother making traditional Pahadi paratha. Read about it here.





What did you think of Rubina Dilaik's indulgences? Tell us in the comments.