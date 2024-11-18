Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine. Reason? Their darling daughter – Devi – turned 2 on November 12. And, the happy parents threw a “Hakuna Matata” themed birthday party. In the video, shared on Instagram, Devi looks cute as a cupcake in a lavender frock. We can spot the parents helping Devi cut her oh-so-cute birthday cake. The cake came with green icing to go with the theme. The sugar paste figures of Simba, Timon and Pumbaa add an extra edge to the yummy delight. The background decor – with Happy Birthday Devi and lavender balloons – has ticked all the boxes. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Hakuna Matata. Last night we celebrated with our family and our little lady partied hard for the very first time.”

Bipasha Basu along with her Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi had jetted off to Maldives to celebrate their little munchkin's birthday. In the birthday album released on Instagram, Devi is seen cutting into a Unicorn theme cake with her parents. From the signature rainbow to macaroons, the cake looked yummilicious. Oh, and, don't miss the mini Unicorn.

Chai is an emotion and Bipasha Basu knows it all too well. Previously, on vacation with her family, the actress shared a refreshing glimpse of her “holiday chai”. The picture shows Bipasha holding a steaming cup of tea in her hands. The blurry background featuring lush greenery elevates the serene vibe. No brownie points for guessing who made the tea as it was her husband, Karan Singh Grover. "My view with my holiday chai made by the love of my life, Karan Singh Grover," read the side note. Check it out here:

Last year, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were vacationing in Goa. The couple entered a food coma relishing a scrumptious floating basket inside the pool. While enjoying the sun, they indulged in the goodness of fresh juices and a bowl of dry fruits which comprised almonds and walnuts. A separate bowl filled with chocolate sauce indicated that they had some sweet dishes as well. Read all about it here:

We eagerly await more foodie entries from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.



