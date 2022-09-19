Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced their pregnancy and took social media by storm! People from the Bollywood industry and their fans and followers, in no time, came forward to congratulate the couple on their first child. Since the pregnancy announcement, the duo has been documenting their journey. In fact, Bipasha's Instagram is filled with special moments and photographs from her pregnancy shoot. And this is not only it; every once in a while, the actress also gives her followers a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings! Don't believe us? Let her Instagram story be a proof of that!





Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a short video of herself enjoying a piece of jalebi. In the story, she can be seen taking a bite from it and wrote, "Finally, some sugar craving." In the story's background, the song Jalebi Baby is also playing. Take a look at her story below:

Earlier, Bipasha Basu also had her baby shower with her close family members. In her baby shower, her mother had prepared a range of delicacies that looked all things delicious! The baby shower, also known as Shaadh in Bengali, is celebrated by feeding the mother-to-be her favourite dishes. Stories, images, and a video reel from Bipasha Basu's Shaadh celebration at home were shared on her social media.





The clips showed Bipasha appearing content and thrilled about her special day. "It's my shaadh, and my mommy has made my favourite dishes, and I am going to eat it all!" said Bipasha Basu to her husband Karan Singh Grover in one of the stories! In the meal that her mother cooked, you can spot rice, five different Bengali bhajas (including aloo bhaja and parwal bhaja), dry sabzis, macher jhol, aloo posto, dal, and four different curries with kheer. You can read all about it here.





As the couple shares more about their pregnancy journey, we can't wait to see what the duo will do next! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!