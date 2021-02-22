SEARCH
  Bipasha Basu's Morning Cup Of Chai Comes With A Stunning View; Can You Guess Where?

Bipasha Basu's Morning Cup Of Chai Comes With A Stunning View; Can You Guess Where?

Actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are off to Maldives for holiday and have been sharing some stunning pictures and videos.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: February 22, 2021 14:05 IST

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on a holiday.

Highlights
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently in Maldives
  • The couple is sharing many pictures and videos from the holiday
  • Bipasha's morning view with a cup of tea made us drool

Actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are goals for many. From romantic Valentine's day celebration to gorgeous vacation pictures, the duo keeps sharing their love with their fans on social media. Remember the adorable Valentine's day cake they had cut? Now, the couple is off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway and we are already drooling over the pictures and the videos. While Karan took to Instagram to share a stunning aerial view of the island from their plane, Bipasha Basu shared some beautiful sun-kissed snaps of the two of them.

(Also Read: Did You See Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Adorable Valentine's Day Cake?)

But what stood out was a video with a magnificent view of the pristine blue sea which is enough to make anyone, fighting Monday blues, super jealous. In the video, Bipasha is seen chilling by the sea early in the morning with a piping hot cup of chai! Does it prove how Bipasha might be a loyal chai-lover that even while on a holiday in the Maldives, she doesn't let go of her morning cuppa?

Have a look at a still form the video:




Wouldn't you swap Monday blues with this blue any day? While both Bipasha and Karan are fitness enthusiasts who swear by their diet and exercise regime but also don't stop themselves from indulging occasionally. In fact, Bipasha's love for biryani has been seen in many of their celebrations! Here's looking forward to the couple's indulgences while on the holiday.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

