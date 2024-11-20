Gulab Jamun is not just a sweet dish but an emotion. The traditional Indian dessert consists of deep-fried dumplings soaked in a sweet, fragrant syrup flavoured with rosewater and cardamom. Gulab Jamun's crispy exterior and soft interior, paired with the sweet syrup, make it a delightful treat at weddings, festivals and other occasions. But what if the dumplings are not made from milk solids, flour, and ghee? Instead, biscuits replaced the raw ingredient in a viral recipe video shared by a content creator on Instagram. Amazing right?

Also Read: Viral Video Of Bread Coming 'Alive' Gets Over 250 Million Views, But Internet Is Unhappy

During the times of fusion foods, the Biscuits Gulab Jamun recipe has undoubtedly gained much attention. In the clip, the content creator can be seen filling several packets of biscuits in a container kept in a chulha (Indian oven) and then adding milk to it. Gradually, she stirs the biscuits in the milk until it becomes pulpy. Following this, she makes small fluffy balls of semi-solid matter and deep fries the balls in oil. Then, she prepares the sugar syrup and dips the deep-fried balls in it. That's all, the fusion recipe of Gulab Jamun is ready to serve. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Biscuits Gulab Jamun Yummy.”

Watch the full video below:

The video received 32.9 million views on Instagram. A few social media users appreciated the recipe. They even revealed that they had prepared it, and the taste was good. One user said, “Ye hamne khaye he taste bahut achha he (I have eaten this, it tastes very good),” while another one mentioned, “I made it, it tasted good.”

However, one person on social media said, “Don't make such nonsense… let the original recipe be made.”

“Waste of food, better to give those biscuits to someone,” read another comment.

Someone said, “Time, money waste, no taste.”

Another person mentioned, “Biscuit ko biscuit hi rehne do plz (Let the biscuits remain biscuits only please).”

One social media user asked, “Dudh biscuit khane mein kya burai thii (What was wrong with eating milk biscuits).”

“Baby lizards can never be crocodiles. Let them be biscuits, sister,” read a hilarious comment.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Chole Bhature Are Made In Delhi's Famous 60-Year-Old Shop

What do you think about the recipe for biscuits gulab jamun? Do let us know in the comments section.