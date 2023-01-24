Weddings are one of the most-anticipated events of our lives. There are so many aspects of the gala ceremony, from the stunning décor to the scrumptious food. The lavish wedding buffets are something we all eagerly await, the moment we get a wedding invite. Foodies can't help think about the rows and rows of delicious food, from street food to desi Chinese. However, one dish served at a wedding has gone viral and for all the wrong reasons. An influencer recently tried a dish called Palak Chhole Chawal that was served in a kulhad, and the clip has grabbed plenty of eyeballs online. Take a look:

The video was shared by @dakuwithchaku on Twitter on Monday afternoon. It has already received over 343k views and 1.2k likes since the time it was posted. "Koi roko in influenza ko.. interesting dish...ffs that's how most Indians eat dal chawal and sabji," he wrote in the caption.





In the viral video, we could see the making of the bizarre dish called palak chhole chawal. The dish was being prepared on a live counter and had plenty of interesting ingredients used in its making. First, a big scoop of rice was warmed up on a tawa along with some ghee. Then, both chhole and palak ki sabzi was added to the rice along with a pinch of chaat masala. A few onion rings were garnished on top and the dish was served in an earthen pot called kulhad.





Twitter users remained divided about the bizarre dish. Some felt that this innovation was rather unnecessary. "Any innovation to a dish that is served in Kulhad or a Matka is not worth trying. Stop this nonsense," said one user. "My daughter eats this dish almost everyday after school, but alas! without using any word even closed to tempting," wrote another one. A few others said that this was not a starter but a main course item. "Main course plate turned into kulhad starter," wrote one user.





What did you think of the palak chhole dish served in a kulhad? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments.