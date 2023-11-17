The world is abundant with a diverse array of fruits, each offering unique flavours, textures, and nutritional benefits. From the tropical fruits of Asia to the berries of North America, nature has bestowed a rich variety that appeals to different palates worldwide. Among all these fruits, rare ones make things interesting. The black diamond apple, hailing from Tibet, is a unique gem among fruits. With its dark, jewel-like appearance and crisp, sweet-tart taste, it stands out in rarity. Valued at an astounding Rs 500 per piece, this dark-hued marvel originates exclusively from the mountainous region of Nyingchi in Tibet, China. But what makes this apple so valuable?

The price per piece of the black diamond apple is attributed to its limited availability and exclusive distribution. It is only sold by upscale retailers in China. Buying it can be tough, as there's a limit on how many pieces one person can get, making it one of the trickiest apples to find, according to Slurrp. The black diamond apple is exceptionally sweet, boasting a high natural glucose content. Its thicker skin gives it a glossy appearance and a crunchier texture. Despite its name, this apple has a purple hue and white flesh. Grown in the Himalayan town of Nyingchi, experts attribute the unique colour to the region's nocturnal temperature changes and abundant ultraviolet light. The apples have rich, black skin due to these factors. It can only be grown in Tibet since the climate and temperatures in Tibet are hard to replicate in other places around the world.

Growing black diamond apples is a slow process. It takes about 8 years for them to ripen, much longer than regular apples that need only 2-3 years. The farmers face challenges due to the steep mountain slopes, making it hard to cultivate these apples on a large scale. The harvesting season is only two months, around October, and even then, not all apples meet the quality standards. Only about 30% of the harvested apples pass the inspection and make it to the market.