When it comes to food, we often stick to traditional pairings and accompaniments. But some combinations could make or break your meals. A classic example is the pineapple on pizza debate. One-half of the world can't get enough of it, while the other half can't stand the thought of it. Now, traditional food pairings are being challenged once again, this time with poha and tomato ketchup. Poha is a popular, healthy, and delicious breakfast recipe that is a staple in many Indian households. So, when Swiggy, a leading food delivery platform, shared a picture of poha with tomato sauce on their social media handle, the internet went into a frenzy.

The image, posted on X, showed a plate of poha, seasoned with curry leaves, nuts and bhujia, but what sparked the outrage was the addition of tomato sauce. The caption alongside the picture read, “The only right way to enjoy Poha.”

Check out the post:

The unexpected twist on the traditional recipe has left many social media users divided.

One user wrote, “Don't mess with poha. If you don't know how to cook, learn, but don't spoil the food.”

“Indori be like: ye hamara poha nhi ho sakta (This cant be our poha),” another comment read.

Someone stated, “This is blasphemous poha with ketchup ewwww.”

A user said it was “time to uninstall Swiggy.”

What do you think about Swiggy's recent photo about adding tomato sauce to poha? Do let us know.