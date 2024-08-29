An Instagram user who works as a freelance fashion model recently took the platform by storm because of the arc of his professional journey. In the now-viral video, he shared a brief look at his past jobs. He revealed that he worked for two years as a Swiggy delivery agent. This gig was followed by one year of working as a chef at Burger King, as per the reel. Next, he stated that he worked at "Mangao Mart" for 8 months. He now works as a professional model.

Also Read: Delhi Couple Uses Swiggy To Cater Engagement Ceremony, Internet Reacts





"Delivery boy to sales executive to MODEL," reads the caption of the post.







Also Read: "Left On Seen" - How Zomato CEO Reacted To Those Asking For Free Concert Tickets

On his Instagram page, Sahil shares glimpses of his professional milestones as well as fashion tips. The reel about his journey has clocked 4 million views so far and left many Instagram users impressed. Several people took to the comments to applaud him and share motivational messages. Others called him an "inspiration" and asked for advice on how they could also follow his path. Check out how some users reacted below:





"Proud of you buddy. Keep going."





"Didn't have to deliver food because he ATEEEE."





"Bro stopped serving from restaurants and serves with his face as a model."





"You're such inspiration! Keep doing, keep going."





"You know what scares me is the fact we still don't know what we're good at. One moment we are focused and the next moment a totally different career."





"More power to you man, keep going!"





"Don't know you but proud of you."





"Dreams require dedication to come true."





"It's commendable that you are willing to put in the hard work. You will definitely succeed at whatever you put your mind to."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Blinkit Introduces 'Free Dhaniya' Following A Desi Mom's Suggestion. Internet Impressed