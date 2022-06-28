We, Indians, don't like it when someone experiments with our food or changes the recipe to a different taste. We like the traditional food as it is. It's not only because we are accustomed to that taste, but also because this food has been a part of our life since the beginning of time. And the same is the case with Italians! We have heard and seen countless videos of Italians criticising even the slightest change in pasta and pizzas. While they like to have their pizza with only tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil leaves and a few other set ingredients, any other topping for them is unacceptable, especially pineapple pizza! So, what happens when you give an Italian pineapple pizza? The result is hilarious!





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @thepasinis, we can see the woman cooking this pineapple pizza first. She takes the dough, spreads sauce on it, covers it with canned pineapple and cheese, and bakes it to perfection. As she serves this pizza to her husband, she asks him to be nice while reviewing it. Then, when the husband takes a bite of this pizza, he immediately recognises that the taste is different. He further notices the pineapple pieces on it and stares at her wife in disbelief! Take a look at the video here:

Isn't this funny? Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 4.3 million times and has 138K likes and more than a thousand comments. Check out some of the reactions below:





"I am not even Italian, and I know pineapple on your pizza is just wrong."





"I agree! No pineapple on pizza."





"Why is he cutting the pizza? Pizza is eaten with hands."





"An Italian would never eat pizza with utensils."





Many other people have also commented that they don't mind having pineapple pizza. They said:





"Add pepperoni, and you have got the best combo ever! Love it."





"If my 90-year Sicilian Nonna can accept pineapple on pizza, so can you."





"This is an emotional bias; pineapple pizza is actually amazing."





What do you think about this video? Have you ever tried pineapple pizza?! Let us know about your experience in the comments below!