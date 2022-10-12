Paratha is one of the most loved breakfast options in North India. These flatbreads are usually made with wheat flour and stuffed with a savoury filling. A soft and fluffy paratha topped with a dollop of butter and served with yogurt and pickle is a combination that defines comfort to most of us. However, due to its versatility, foodies often experiment with it in unique ways. Recently, in a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a woman can be seen making a chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream, and it has left the internet divided.





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @chieffoodieofficer, we can see a woman making chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream. The video begins with a woman applying ghee and stuffing chocolate chips into the dough before it's rolled out and cooked into a paratha. She then lathers the paratha with butter while it's on the tawa. Once done, she tops it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Take a look at the video here:







Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 193K times, has 3.9K likes and several comments. Many people were willing to try out this unique food combination while others were simply disappointed. Take a look at some of the comments below:











"Only you can come up with such unique combinations! I shall definitely try this and let you know."











"RIP paratha."











"Will surely try it."











"Innovation ke naam pe kuch bhi (Anything in the name of innovation)"











"Stop, please."













What did you think about this chocolate paratha? Let us know in the comments below!