Board Exams 2020: Do You Study Till Late At Night? Diet Tips You Must Follow

'Knock! Knock!' Boards Exams are knocking the doors and students are running their last lap of preparation. On one hand, some are busy finishing their syllabus; on the other, some started their first set of revision. Whatever it be, this is that time of the year when every house having an examinee is all heated up in the examination fever amidst the cold weather around. Although, a good seven-hour sleep is highly recommended for each and every student preparing for their board examination, they tend to keep awake till late at night, be that out of anxiety or stress or habit. This leads to irregular diet and consumption of junks, which results in several health problems.











So for all the students, who study till late at night, here are a few diet and lifestyle tips to keep them healthy and going.





Avoid eating your dinner late:

Staying awake till late at night tends to create digestion issues. So, have your dinner early and try to keep it light. Avoid spicy food.





Eat light:

Try to eat smaller portion of food, instead of eating everything in one go. It will help in easy digestion.





Keep yourself hydrated:

Drink a lot of water. It not only keeps you hydrated, but also keeps your mind alert. Water may boost memory and increase brain's retention power.

Avoid having junk food at night:

Keeping awake till late at night leads to midnight cravings. It is the time when one indulges in junk foods. So try to keep that packet of chips or the cold-drink bottle away from you. Instead, you can opt for makhana, seed-trails, cereals, yogurt, soup and other low-calorie foods.





Try to consume protein-rich food:

High protein foods like nuts, lentils, soybean, lean meat etc. may help one feel more alert and motivated. Try to avoid consumption of excess carbs as that might make you feel sleepy. But, make sure you are having smaller portions, multiple times.





Don't sit for long at a stretch:

Try to take small breaks in between studies and do some free hand exercises. This will relax your muscles and keep you energetic.





Take power nap in the day:

Continuously studying makes one feel exhausted. So try to take short nap during daytime to keep yourself alert for a longer time.











These tips might help you in keeping healthy and alert, but still, one should remember that nothing can beat the idea of 'early to bed and early to rise'. If not, at least try to have an adequate sleep (at least 7 hours). This will give you the fuel to keep going with full energy and concentration. Always remember, a fresh mind doubles the information retention power. All the best!



















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



