Weddings are remembered for many things like the decor, the outfits, the food and the photos. But sometimes, the most lasting moment isn't the grand entry or the stage lighting. It comes from something far simpler. A video going viral online shows one such moment, where a newlywed couple chose to step away from the spotlight and do something thoughtful for the people working behind the scenes. In the clip, shared on Instagram by user Aarush, the pair can be seen heading towards a line of catering staff seated after a long day of service.





Also Read: Shocking Viral Video Shows Staff Of Popular Poha Brand Packing It Straight From The Floor, Bare-Handed





The footage shows the bride and groom, still dressed in their wedding outfits, picking up plates of food and serving the staff themselves. They walk down the row, offering each person a meal and exchanging a few warm words as they go. The couple made sure that the workers, who had spent the day feeding hundreds of guests, finally get a chance to sit and eat.

The staff, seated in neat rows, appeared taken aback at first but soon responded with their own smiles. In the caption, the user wrote, “#thinkingsomethingdifferent”

Watch the full video below:

The video won hearts online. Several users reacted to the video:





One user commented, “Sometimes, the most beautiful weddings are the ones that serve humanity first.”





Another user commented, “proud of you both!”





“That's so nice of you all,” wrote a third user.





Also Read: Zepto Order Reaches AI India Summit In 5 Minutes, Leaves Attendee Stunned





“One of the best ... Lots of love this bride and groom... Wish you all the best,” commented another user.





What are your thoughts on this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.