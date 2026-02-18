Poha is a popular breakfast staple in India - quick to prepare and full of flavour when combined with vegetables, peanuts, and a squeeze of lemon. But a viral video circulating on X has left poha lovers shocked, showing the alleged packaging process of a well-known brand, Yuvraj Food Product. In the clip, two staff members are seen sitting next to a large pile of chivda/poha. Portions of the flattened rice appear to be under them as they sit, while the men scoop it into packets using their bare hands.





The video, posted on X by user @Nalanda_index, has raised serious food safety and hygiene concerns. The caption reads: "The packaging may look premium and appealing, giving the impression of high-quality poha. However, the extremely unhygienic way in which it is being packed is deeply disturbing."





The post further questions regulatory oversight: "Where is our food safety authority, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and where are the other regulatory institutions? The health of Indian consumers is being continuously compromised, and this kind of negligence cannot be ignored any longer."











The viral clip has triggered a wide range of reactions online.





One user wrote, "People have to stop buying cheap and local stuff where there is no quality control. Indians are obsessed with price."





Another commented, "Very disturbing to see poha packed on open ground without any hygiene, no gloves, no clean surface, dust everywhere. FSSAI rules say food must be handled safely to avoid contamination and health risks like stomach infections. Please investigate this factory soon and take strict action!"





A surprised viewer said, "And we who wake up in the morning and start with poha first thing."





A disappointed commenter added, "Whom to trust? Where to go? Living every day in India is now a challenge."





Recently, in a separate incident involving food safety, a Haldiram's outlet in Hyderabad's Attapur area came under scrutiny after customers allegedly found sweets and other packaged items that were either expired or did not carry any manufacturing or expiry labels.